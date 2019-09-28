Verity Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in American Airlines Group Com (AAL) by $476,160 as Share Price Declined; Taurus Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $9.88 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 109.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 27,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 51,942 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.91M, up from 24,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake. Schroder Investment Gru holds 27,311 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation owns 82,553 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 7,330 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp accumulated 7.83M shares. Trexquant Invest Lp accumulated 57,526 shares. Hodges Capital holds 1.4% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 395,511 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 49,576 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 8,245 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 10,176 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 38,673 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 406,704 shares. Frontier Cap Management Lc has 0.24% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Monday, August 5. Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was made by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $733.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25,600 shares to 43,163 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 111,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,819 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Mngmt reported 3,557 shares. Bbr Partners Lc invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whitnell & Com reported 275 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.93% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sawgrass Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,990 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,962 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legal And General Group Incorporated Plc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.66 million shares. Cwm Llc holds 18,552 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Co has 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,705 shares. Guardian Mgmt has invested 3.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First United Fincl Bank Tru, a Maryland-based fund reported 837 shares. Aull Monroe Investment accumulated 14,484 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,334 are held by Highstreet Asset Mgmt.

