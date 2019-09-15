Verity Asset Management Lifted Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Share Value Rose; Boothbay Fund Management Cut Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by $1.78 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 69.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 13,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 6,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, down from 20,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.64. About 207,653 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 13,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 8,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Walmart Plans $200M Florida Store Construction, Improvements, Innovations in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Fund Deal With Newly Issued Debt, Cash on Hand; 30/05/2018 – One reason Americans are spending less on food: Walmart. #CodeCon; 17/05/2018 – Walmart offers India chance to show that business is welcome; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 39,747 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.56% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce, New York-based fund reported 5.33M shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 73,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.37% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 13,521 are held by Cibc Comml Bank Usa. Dearborn Prtn Llc has 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 15,657 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc holds 1.72% or 205,455 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.44% or 82,025 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc owns 340,591 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc stated it has 9,078 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Country Club Co Na stated it has 191,936 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Inc holds 160,615 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. 5,090 are owned by Joel Isaacson.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.11 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

