Verity Asset Management Increases Stake in Southern Co (SO); As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shares Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.43 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 5.00 million shares traded or 19.48% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $129.76. About 4.20M shares traded or 141.18% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 11.46 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 10,703 shares to 250,704 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Management Pro Inc reported 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Optimum Invest reported 128 shares. Cardinal Mgmt owns 124,360 shares. Caprock Grp Inc reported 5,318 shares stake. Monarch Capital Management stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brown Advisory reported 83,402 shares stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 13,583 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 31,778 shares. Daiwa Securities has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sei Investments accumulated 108,227 shares. 1.06 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,698 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability holds 2,394 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability reported 1,484 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 11,093 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp accumulated 43,922 shares. 406,497 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ariel Investments Limited Co accumulated 436,419 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 292,862 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ameriprise Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.16 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 8,164 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 14,978 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Private Asset Management has 0.7% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc reported 2,050 shares stake. Chemung Canal Trust Com accumulated 0.77% or 62,907 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 105,869 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M worth of stock.