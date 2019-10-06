Verity Asset Management Increases Stake in American Airlines Group Com (AAL); Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut Stake in Citigroup (C) by $3.17 Million as Shares Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 82.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 45,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 9,445 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 55,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 6.52M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 10,200 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,475 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 50,000 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4.