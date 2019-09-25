Verity Asset Management Increases Position in Walmart (WMT); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Boosted by Kemper Master Retirement Trust

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 13,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 8,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 561,069 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 24/04/2018 – WALMART – DOORDASH SIGNS ON AS KEY DELIVERY PROVIDER OF WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY PROGRAM IN ATLANTA METRO AREA; 08/05/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart scraps online grocery delivery tie-ups with Uber, Lyft; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may reach deal with Flipkart by June-end; 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2020; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg separately reported that Walmart was in talks to spend about $7 billion to become Flipkart’s largest shareholder

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food retail prices under pressure from Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Oklahoma has 12,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ci Invests stated it has 5,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 47,549 are owned by Hodges Capital Mngmt. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 5,711 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Communications has 0.35% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 39,586 shares. Lvw Advsrs has invested 0.95% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 323,547 were accumulated by Junto Cap Lp. Hartline Corporation holds 117,573 shares. Hartford Financial Management owns 0.25% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6,851 shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Ser holds 38,472 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,133 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Finemark Bancorp & reported 105,002 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Alberta Management, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 390,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,464 were reported by Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability. Moreover, Davenport & Com Lc has 0.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 495,867 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com reported 2,962 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Excalibur Mgmt Corp has invested 0.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England Inv & Retirement Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 5,962 shares. Bainco Intll invested in 1.84% or 83,670 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability reported 2.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc has 3.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Apriem Advisors invested in 0.21% or 4,780 shares. Ckw owns 1,060 shares. Auxier Asset Management has 16,489 shares. 118,270 were accumulated by Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management). Assetmark reported 9,023 shares. Provident Inv Mngmt owns 237,450 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.