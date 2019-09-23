Verity Asset Management Increases Holding in Apple Computer Com (AAPL); Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Increased Position in Sl Green Realty (SLG) by $25.84 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 322,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.91M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.41. About 80,560 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.92. About 8.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 25,076 shares to 20,373 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,949 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 9.29 million shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 126,451 shares stake. Family Cap Trust holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,346 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited holds 54,847 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Company holds 53,923 shares. 401,582 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Factory Mutual Insurance Comm owns 1.27M shares. 10 owns 4,236 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 92,515 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 546,267 shares. Reaves W H & Comm Incorporated holds 1,200 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.41% or 103,049 shares. Motley Fool Asset Lc invested in 77,993 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.35% stake. 6,900 were reported by Ellington Ltd.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 29,460 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $106.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 84,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,773 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).