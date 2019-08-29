Verity Asset Management Holds Stake in Altria Group Com (MO); Alps Advisors Stake In Centurylink (CTL) Was Increased

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 17.48 million shares traded or 103.47% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 749,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.58M, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 6.85 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 61,898 shares. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 940,178 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mgmt has 0.29% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alps has invested 0.26% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Salem Counselors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,236 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 505 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 15.27 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. International Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 413,874 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 22,425 shares. Sigma Planning holds 98,772 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fifth Third Bank holds 0.12% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. 50,000 shares valued at $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) by 24,997 shares to 970,445 shares, valued at $57.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,480 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

