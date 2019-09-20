Verity Asset Management Holding in Southern Co (SO) Lowered by $626,065 as Market Value Rose; Cs Mckee LP Holding in American Express (AXP) Cut as Stock Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 4.08M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 68,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48M, down from 77,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.79. About 3.11M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackBerry Needs To Finally Deliver – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 14% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Director of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW), Kenneth Traub, Just Bought 3427% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Share Price Is Down 85% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc holds 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 138,726 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd accumulated 1,400 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0.06% or 12,936 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 10,580 shares. The Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart Inc has invested 1.4% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wms Ptnrs Ltd owns 4,537 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment holds 0.02% or 70,023 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 35.04 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 47,000 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 6,083 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Management Lc has 2.3% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 110,418 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 0.4% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 43,795 shares. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 400 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Inc reported 1,781 shares. Tompkins reported 3,551 shares. California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 4.22 million shares. 6,588 were accumulated by Mai Cap. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Zacks Invest reported 0.53% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 517,740 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc reported 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 582,552 were reported by Chevy Chase Hldg. Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,837 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company stated it has 494,394 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).