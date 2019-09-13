Verity Asset Management Holding in Southern Co (SO) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; As Danaher Del (DHR) Stock Rose, Portland Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding by $1.12 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 37,518 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, down from 45,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 655,807 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 1.94M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has invested 0.28% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 4.01M are held by Legal And General Gp Public Lc. Pioneer Fincl Bank N A Or stated it has 52,591 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap Lc owns 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,352 shares. 46,663 were accumulated by Bainco Investors. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd invested in 23,989 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&R Capital Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Essex Mgmt Co Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 7,500 shares. Alberta Invest accumulated 110,500 shares. The United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Llp has invested 1.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Bank & Trust accumulated 23,160 shares. Capital Interest owns 0.33% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 5.85M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co stated it has 35,815 shares. 3,591 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 48.26 million shares.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Danaher – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Back At All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.71 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Leavell Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 130,367 shares. Macquarie Group Inc reported 426,518 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Orrstown Fincl has 2,050 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,879 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2.05 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Bank & Trust stated it has 7,423 shares. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,564 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.2% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 84,737 shares. Ftb holds 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 12,211 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 41,881 shares. 5,930 are held by Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co. Cls Invests Limited Liability has 387 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 2.79 million shares.