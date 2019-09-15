Verity Asset Management Holding in Southern Co (SO) Cut by $626,065; Biglari Capital Has Lowered Position in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by $1.09 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39M shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 68.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 6,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 3,012 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $161.99. About 5,194 shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20

More notable recent Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Investors Title Company and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Investors Title Company Board Declares Special Cash Dividend and Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on November 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Title Company (ITIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2016 – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2016. More interesting news about Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold ITIC shares while 15 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 786,259 shares or 3.16% less from 811,926 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Service Network Ltd invested in 0% or 31 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 106,581 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 11,615 shares. 1 are owned by Glenmede Co Na. 59,979 are owned by Vanguard Group. 504 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 19,153 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, Oregon-based fund reported 2,450 shares. First Advsr Lp reported 2,428 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1,800 shares. 22,161 are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Fmr Limited Co holds 21,393 shares. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.