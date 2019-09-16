Verity Asset Management Holding In Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Was Increased; United Therapeutics (UTHR) Holder Krensavage Asset Management Raised Holding

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 550,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.96M, up from 505,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 637,665 shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willis Investment Counsel invested in 1.64% or 122,600 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.11% or 42,600 shares in its portfolio. America First Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 5,718 shares. Hm Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinebridge LP reported 711,181 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goelzer Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Asset Communications Ltd accumulated 0% or 3,300 shares. 281,608 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. 14,474 were accumulated by West Oak Limited Liability Corporation. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.62M shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Ins Communication has 3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Impact Lc invested in 1.63% or 22,299 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc reported 120,439 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 17,209 shares to 5,627 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 25,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,373 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 69 investors sold UTHR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.81 million shares or 4.33% less from 40.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsrs reported 188 shares stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 134 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Riverhead Mngmt Lc owns 21,250 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 18 are owned by Cornerstone. Principal Financial Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,480 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 394 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 6,891 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 72 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp owns 3,911 shares. Virtu Ltd Company reported 2,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0.01% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Massachusetts Services Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40 million and $308.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,444 shares to 176,556 shares, valued at $41.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.