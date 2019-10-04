Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $1.99 Million; Franklin Street Advisors Trimmed Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $1.15 Million; Market Value Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 82.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 41,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 8,649 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421,000, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 658,420 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 24,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 64,432 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 88,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,402 shares to 47,502 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc Com.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.98 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.93 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.