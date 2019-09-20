Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed By $317,424 Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Position; Harris Associates LP Raised By $19.41 Million Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 59.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 4,668 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Verity Asset Management Inc holds 3,217 shares with $221,000 value, down from 7,885 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $32.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 1.19M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling

Harris Associates LP increased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 6.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 388,227 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Harris Associates LP holds 6.08 million shares with $308.51 million value, up from 5.69M last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $29.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 4.01 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 16/05/2018 – There are up to 50 new destinations in North America and parts of South America that Southwest Airlines could serve, according to the CEO; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts 2017 EPS to $5.57 From $5.79 for Three New Accounting Standard Updates; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net Margin 9.4%; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from NYC to Dallas makes unscheduled landing in Philadelphia; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT INCLUDES TERMS FOR UPDATED WORK RULES, IMPROVED WAGES AND BENEFITS, AND A RATIFICATION BONUS; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q CASM EX-FUEL/EXPENSES UNCHANGED TO UP 1%; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT

Harris Associates LP decreased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 2.80 million shares to 83.89 million valued at $880.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 81,910 shares and now owns 296,926 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 4.21% above currents $55.08 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profit Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 24,158 shares. Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Paragon Cap Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.17% or 8,976 shares. Burney holds 40,020 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 74 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Chemical Bank invested in 6,712 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated reported 5,745 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 54,606 shares. 6,767 are owned by Regions Fincl. Texas Yale accumulated 5,849 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 4,980 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 25,767 shares.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $604.69M for 13.28 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 540 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 230 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Korea Inv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 130,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 7,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset accumulated 36,714 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.1% or 14,394 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 624,658 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Verity Asset Management Inc increased Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) stake by 3,411 shares to 4,402 valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Water Resources Etf stake by 35,796 shares and now owns 74,638 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Indl Average Etf Tr Unit Ser 1 (DIA) was raised too.