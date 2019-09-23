Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed By $317,424 Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding; Cabco TR Jcp 7.625 (PFH) Shorts Decreased By 84.62%

Cabco TR Jcp 7.625 (NYSE:PFH) had a decrease of 84.62% in short interest. PFH’s SI was 600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 84.62% from 3,900 shares previously. With 4,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Cabco TR Jcp 7.625 (NYSE:PFH)’s short sellers to cover PFH’s short positions. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 6,066 shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. CABCO Trust for JC Penney Debentures (NYSE:PFH) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 59.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 4,668 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Verity Asset Management Inc holds 3,217 shares with $221,000 value, down from 7,885 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $31.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $86.87. About 316,004 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS

Verity Asset Management Inc increased Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 10,647 shares to 15,485 valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Water Resources Etf stake by 35,796 shares and now owns 74,638 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Indl Average Etf Tr Unit Ser 1 (DIA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 7.34% above currents $86.87 stock price. Tyson Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.