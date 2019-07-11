Verity Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Southern Co (SO) by $1.83 Million; Convetrus (HSIC) Stake Has Lifted by Tirschwell & Loewy Inc

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Convetrus (HSIC) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 69,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,730 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 196,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Convetrus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 144,706 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 397,059 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd owns 11,565 shares. Farmers Bancorporation accumulated 42,785 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co invested in 8,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 39,280 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Essex Finance Svcs reported 0.31% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Summit Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 4,173 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited, Korea-based fund reported 223,061 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt invested 0.32% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Optimum Investment reported 19,967 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 44,550 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc accumulated 60,715 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il holds 7,089 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ima Wealth Inc has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 431 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. The insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345. Shares for $4.42 million were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63 million on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Best Cannabis Stocks of 2019 So Far — Are They Buys Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Share Price Is Down 28% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lee Enterprises, Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:LEE) 17% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.