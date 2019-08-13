Verity Asset Management Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.11 Million as Valuation Declined; As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Price Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Upped by $634,950 Its Holding

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 13.07M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 7,650 shares as the company's stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 162,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 155,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.39. About 492,509 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H accumulated 14,031 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 554,240 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 63,039 are held by Wright Ser Incorporated. First Business Fincl Services Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,146 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, a Iowa-based fund reported 5,197 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guardian Mgmt holds 2.18% or 59,297 shares. Argent Tru Company has 1.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 294,113 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc holds 2.78% or 100,037 shares in its portfolio. Montag A reported 199,171 shares. Sarasin Partners Llp owns 4.17M shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) stated it has 100,033 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 47,269 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares to 46,572 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).