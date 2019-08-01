Verity Asset Management Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.11 Million as Share Value Declined; As Harris Corp. (HRS) Shares Were Volatile, Strs Ohio Has Upped Holding by $17.36 Million

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 109,168 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 341,327 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.51 million, up from 232,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 245.28% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris-Waller Cos Mud No. 2, Tx’s Unlimited Tax Bonds, Ser. 2018; 02/05/2018 – HARRIS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.67, EST. $1.63; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: MONITORING IF CONVERSIONS SUSTAIN SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 23/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Named ‘Real Estate Agency Brand of The Year’ In 2018 Harris Poll Equitrend® Study; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq. Announce Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit by Former Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – RadioResource: Harris Named Prime Integrator for Asian Nation’s Military Radio Network; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Harris Co. Mud No. 321, Tx’s Goult; Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – REPLACING PHOTO Harris Corporation Introduces New Two-Channel Leader Radio That Significantly Improves US Army Battlefield Communications; 28/03/2018 – MIDLAND HEART – MIDLAND HEART APPOINT HARRIS AS CEO

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 45.95M shares traded or 93.12% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young reported 82,674 shares stake. Davenport Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Hilltop Holdg has 2,233 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Compton Inc Ri holds 0.69% or 9,976 shares. State Street Corp owns 0.06% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 5.17M shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Pension has 144,199 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 2,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Somerset reported 1.23% stake. Tompkins Finance stated it has 0.08% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Acadian Asset Limited Company holds 0% or 288 shares in its portfolio. City Holding accumulated 15 shares. Advisory Alpha holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 37,299 shares to 358,919 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 14,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mylan (MYL) in Talks to Merge with Pfizer’s (PFE) Off-Patent Drug Business – Reports – StreetInsider.com” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Limited Co holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.07M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 39,948 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.47 million shares. New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 128,098 shares. Texas-based Ycg Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 4.63M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 12,944 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.7% or 65,718 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank Division owns 92,333 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Benin Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,146 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc has 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Perritt Management has invested 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 128,932 shares. 391,881 are held by Gam Ag.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares to 12,095 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).