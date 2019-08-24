Verity Asset Management Has Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.11 Million; As Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Cut Holding

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) by 86.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 329,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 51,393 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 380,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Build America Bond T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 147,465 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,430 are held by S R Schill And. Invesco Ltd accumulated 464,586 shares. 32,506 are held by Guggenheim Cap. Usca Ria Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Stifel Financial owns 272,677 shares. Edgemoor Advsr invested in 16,430 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 11,326 shares. 1,400 are owned by Amer And Management. First Foundation reported 120,577 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 23,843 shares. Raymond James Services stated it has 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 139,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 173,097 shares stake. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 12,827 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,311 shares to 49,451 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 32,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares to 50,062 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO).