Verity Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.11 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While American Century Companies Trimmed Its Position by $62.14 Million

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594.58 million, down from 12.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 28.99 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Letko Brosseau Associate Inc holds 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2.10 million shares. 81,166 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Tru Commerce. Moreover, Community Bancorporation Na has 1.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 153,933 shares. 10,675 were accumulated by Weybosset Research Limited. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co has 248,600 shares. Forbes J M And Llp owns 220,840 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc reported 316,661 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 0.06% or 5,005 shares. Moreover, Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 110,925 were accumulated by Horan Capital Mgmt. Bainco Interest Invsts invested in 175,609 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Fcg Advsr Limited Com holds 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 13,938 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,881 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 63,908 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 269,330 shares to 7.24 million shares, valued at $188.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 564,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Limited Liability has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,170 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communication reported 1.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stratos Wealth Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 176,843 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth stated it has 69,566 shares. California-based Affinity Investment Ltd Co has invested 2.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has 0.95% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 35.08M shares. Btim stated it has 93,260 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability reported 69,480 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt has invested 0.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Confluence Inv Ltd Liability invested in 2.28 million shares or 1.63% of the stock. Hgk Asset stated it has 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bridgeway Cap Management holds 2.28M shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 125,307 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares to 50,062 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

