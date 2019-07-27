Verity Asset Management Has Lifted By $379,050 Its Altria Group Com (MO) Stake; 8 Bullish Analysts Covering Semtech (SMTC)

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $58 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Susquehanna. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Hold”. See Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $63 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $58 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Downgrade

Verity Asset Management Inc increased Altria Group Inc Com (MO) stake by 122.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity Asset Management Inc acquired 6,650 shares as Altria Group Inc Com (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Verity Asset Management Inc holds 12,095 shares with $695,000 value, up from 5,445 last quarter. Altria Group Inc Com now has $93.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 38,309 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 71,358 shares. Weatherstone Capital Management accumulated 0.36% or 5,877 shares. Centurylink Invest Management Company owns 40,501 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc accumulated 21,372 shares. Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,849 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Llc owns 18,639 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. 5.64 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. Investec Asset Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.90M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 43,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Company reported 5.11M shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 2,478 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has 1.83% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pension Serv reported 1.84 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y had bought 1,352 shares worth $70,448 on Monday, February 25.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 57.05 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 234,937 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 12/04/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® LP (Low Power) Wireless Charging Platform; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $188,600 activity. KIM JAMES JUNGSUP sold $132,500 worth of stock. $56,100 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) was sold by CHUKWU EMEKA.

