Verity Asset Management Has Lifted Altria Group Com (MO) Stake; Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Verity Asset Management Inc increased Altria Group Inc Com (MO) stake by 122.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity Asset Management Inc acquired 6,650 shares as Altria Group Inc Com (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Verity Asset Management Inc holds 12,095 shares with $695,000 value, up from 5,445 last quarter. Altria Group Inc Com now has $86.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 5.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (LSBK) investors sentiment is 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 5 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 3 trimmed and sold stakes in Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 437,741 shares, down from 442,035 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lake Shore Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. for 173,406 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 29,669 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 63,741 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 33,850 shares.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $87.88 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. It has a 23.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans.

It closed at $14.75 lastly. It is down 12.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation owns 522,347 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 87,249 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund holds 37,267 shares. Cap Sarl holds 0.15% or 21,500 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Communication holds 403,472 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.46% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.3% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.05M shares. Choate has 9,723 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 30,110 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Management Lp has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 18,639 are held by Wellington Shields Limited Liability Co.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. The insider Sakkab Nabil Y bought $70,448.