Verity Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Stock Price Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Increased Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holding by $1.55 Million; Stock Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 13,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 8,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.44 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Flipkart to Maintain Distinct Brands, Operating Structures; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Walmart Rtgs Unaffected By Sale Of British Unit; 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pound merger; 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-After Walmart deal, India’s Flipkart plans expansion into other categories – Business Standard; 06/04/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart finishes due diligence to buy Flipkart stake: Report

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 5.49M shares traded or 147.18% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 09/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5 bln; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto: to Start Tests on 15 Autonomous Trucks at West Angelas This Month; 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO IN JV W/ SIPA FOR KITGUM PADER BASE METALS PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing Rusal ties to comply with U.S. sanctions; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Hail Creek and Valeria to Glencore for $1.7 bln; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 10/04/2018 – Shareholders in showdown over pay at Rio Tinto; 10/05/2018 – RIO TINTO’S VINCENT CHRIST NAMED CEO OF ELYSIS; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Reduce Debt With $2.25 Bln Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan; 10/04/2018 – RIO TINTO GETS ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE CERTIFICATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity & Verity Lc invested in 2.27% or 94,439 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 71,764 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 6,912 shares. Goelzer Inv Inc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 71,779 shares. 160,615 were reported by Dana Invest Advsrs. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co stated it has 91,132 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc reported 864,944 shares. Sit Investment Associate Incorporated has 119 shares. 2,820 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom. Uss Invest Mgmt invested in 105,700 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.64% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lowe Brockenbrough Company invested in 68,082 shares. 53,333 were accumulated by Beacon Financial. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 4.54M shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nokia Corp (Call) (NYSE:NOK) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.