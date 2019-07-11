Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.11 Million as Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lowered Stake by $369,486

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 26.57M shares traded or 16.60% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 3,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,653 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94 million, down from 358,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 16.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davidson Inv Advsr reported 391,648 shares. 8,592 are held by Stadion Money Management. Moreover, Amp Capital has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.74M shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 8.6% or 1.23 million shares. 559,545 were accumulated by Gam Holdg Ag. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 6,239 shares in its portfolio. Clark Management Group Inc Inc reported 485,043 shares. Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Washington invested in 86,068 shares. 81,031 were reported by Ghp Investment Advisors. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 39,882 shares. Jasper Ridge Lp owns 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,356 shares. C M Bidwell invested in 0.04% or 348 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel holds 20,143 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 13,015 shares to 34,072 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 22,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Bankshares Inc Tx invested 0.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Broderick Brian C holds 6,150 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.65% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 94,835 shares. Gfs Lc owns 42,587 shares. Cullen Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.63M shares. Brandes Investment Prns LP holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.65 million shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc reported 163,384 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.19M shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 44,922 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 0.98% or 398,900 shares. Acg Wealth reported 28,840 shares. Old National Financial Bank In owns 241,923 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Roberts Glore Com Il has 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares to 22,836 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.41 billion for 13.74 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.