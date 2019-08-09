Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.11 Million; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Greenleaf Trust Decreased Holding

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 10,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 45,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 55,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 17.34M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S WREN: GROWTH PEAKED IN 2017, NOT MUCH VALUE LEFT; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc analyzed 26,443 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 22.01M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,292 shares to 84,971 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,545 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares to 46,572 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.