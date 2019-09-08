Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.11 Million; As Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 2.66M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/03/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR TO DEVELOP FIXED LINE ACTIVITIES THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 25/04/2018 – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 28/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Vodafone may get an indirect stake in Idea payments bank; 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO GEOGRAPHIC OVERLAP SO NO REDUCTION IN COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 215,804 shares to 789,804 shares, valued at $42.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares to 12,095 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.93 million shares. Rothschild & Asset Us reported 2.93M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 98,973 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 57,159 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 9,228 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H Company accumulated 14,031 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.32% or 35,429 shares. Axa holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.45 million shares. Legacy Cap Partners, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 71,745 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 15.42M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 85,455 shares. Liberty Mgmt holds 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 9,597 shares. 264,400 were reported by Hennessy Advsr Inc. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 1.24 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.27% or 58,422 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.