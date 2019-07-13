Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.11 Million as Shares Declined; Axiom International Investors Holding in Green Dot (GDOT) Has Lowered by $2.66 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 79.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 44,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 55,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 419,055 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares to 12,095 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “GSK, Pfizer (PFE) & Shionogi Ltd. Joint-Owned Company, ViiV Healthcare, Reports Phase III TANGO Study Meets Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Pfizer Overpaying for Array Biopharma? – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank And Trust reported 37,307 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 148,108 shares. Nexus Invest Management holds 668,925 shares or 4.2% of its portfolio. E&G Lp has 0.63% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 112,757 were accumulated by Capital Ca. Smith Asset Management Lp reported 95 shares stake. 50,000 are held by Yorktown &. Newman Dignan And Sheerar stated it has 42,456 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Argent Trust stated it has 294,113 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 7,296 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 41.83 million shares stake. Florida-based Sabal Tru has invested 2.75% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability invested in 1.11% or 24.84M shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 20,359 shares stake. Guardian Invest invested 2.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Green Dot Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Watch Right Now – Nasdaq” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Dot Corporation Is A Buyout Candidate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AutoNation, Inc. (AN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $27.11 million for 24.02 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Shell Asset Management has 28,669 shares. 22,135 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 9,897 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 332,657 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 6,629 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Mutual Of America Llc has 0.04% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 481,660 were reported by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp. Strs Ohio has 59,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axiom Invsts Limited Com De invested in 0.02% or 11,145 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 35,063 shares.