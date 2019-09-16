Verity Asset Management Has Cut Southern Co (SO) Stake By $626,065; Dmc Global (BOOM) SI Increased By 37.06%

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 22.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Verity Asset Management Inc holds 38,679 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 50,062 last quarter. Southern Co now has $62.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.89. About 1.41M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) had an increase of 37.06% in short interest. BOOM's SI was 2.86M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 37.06% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 397,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)'s short sellers to cover BOOM's short positions. The SI to Dmc Global Inc's float is 20.22%. The stock increased 4.34% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 213,303 shares traded. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 30.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is DMC Global (BOOM) a Profitable Pick for Value Investors Now? – Nasdaq" on September 10, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DMC Global Inc has $79 highest and $50 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 31.50% above currents $49.05 stock price. DMC Global Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Roth Capital.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $718.39 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is 0.18% above currents $59.89 stock price. Southern had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.61 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.