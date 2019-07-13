Verity Asset Management Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.11 Million; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Iron Financial Lowered by $316,000 Its Holding

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares to 46,572 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.28M for 439.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 15,456 shares to 310,733 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 35 selling transactions for $31.43 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $29,214. Weaver Amy E sold $68,011 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $17,051 on Thursday, January 24. 362 shares were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas, worth $53,992 on Tuesday, January 22. Harris Parker sold $946,046 worth of stock or 6,331 shares.

