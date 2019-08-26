Verity Asset Management Has Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Trimmed Its Trex Company (TREX) Holding

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 61.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Verity Asset Management Inc holds 16,500 shares with $701,000 value, down from 42,943 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $192.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 5.96M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Trex Company Inc (TREX) stake by 4.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 21,222 shares as Trex Company Inc (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 444,739 shares with $27.36M value, down from 465,961 last quarter. Trex Company Inc now has $4.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 359,644 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX)

Verity Asset Management Inc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) stake by 16,268 shares to 46,572 valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) stake by 11,074 shares and now owns 22,836 shares. Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) stake by 101,210 shares to 491,754 valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped S&P Global stake by 19,118 shares and now owns 388,455 shares. H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.