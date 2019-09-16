Verity Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) as Stock Price Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Has Raised Position by $3.87 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 28.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 14,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 37,768 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, down from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 688,771 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 06/03/2018 CMC’s McCarthy Sees Markets Reacting Poorly to Cohn Resignation (Video); 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 09/03/2018 – Commercial Metals Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 27/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – WELL PREPARED FOR ESMA’S MEASURES; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Commercial Metals; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Parent Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – lntezyne Promotes Bradford Sullivan, PhD to Director, CMC; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 46.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 55,336 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 175,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, up from 119,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 6.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: "Citigroup's (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds" on September 16, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP) by 45,849 shares to 708,432 shares, valued at $45.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,654 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Average Etf Tr Unit Ser 1 (DIA) by 3,659 shares to 25,382 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 3,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr India Earnings Fd (EPI).

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Evaluating Commercial Metals Company's (NYSE:CMC) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance" on September 14, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 43.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CMC’s profit will be $86.10M for 6.49 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Commercial Metals Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.96% EPS growth.