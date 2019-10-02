Verity Asset Management Has Boosted Its Walmart (WMT) Stake; Speedway Motorsports (TRK)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Speedway Motorsports Inc (TRK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.85, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 35 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 33 decreased and sold their positions in Speedway Motorsports Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 8.56 million shares, up from 8.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Speedway Motorsports Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 24 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Verity Asset Management Inc increased Walmart Inc. (WMT) stake by 56.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity Asset Management Inc acquired 4,696 shares as Walmart Inc. (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Verity Asset Management Inc holds 13,011 shares with $1.44M value, up from 8,315 last quarter. Walmart Inc. now has $331.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.54. About 3.48M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/05/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO INFUSE AS MUCH AS $3B EQUITY IN FLIPKART: TOI; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CEO SON CONFIRMS WALMART TO BUY CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Bets $15 Billion on an E-Commerce Passage to India; 04/05/2018 – The founders of Walmart and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were among those to lose more than $100 million; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 179,502 shares traded. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) has risen 14.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TRK News: 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 2018 Rev $450M-$475M; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.00 TO $1.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ Speedway Motorsports Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRK); 26/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $1.00 TO $1.20; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS – ESTIMATES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $20 MLN – $30 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 2018 Net $41M-Net $49M; 26/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.07; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR 4Q REV. $76.4M, EST. $83.5M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 4Q Rev $76.4M; 23/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 15 Cents Per Share

Analysts await Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TRK’s profit will be $21.65M for 9.33 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.45% EPS growth.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $808.09 million. The firm owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. It has a 21.29 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites.

More notable recent Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE: TRK Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Acquisition of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Speedway Motorsports exits Wall Street in $800 million merger – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CBJ Morning Buzz: CLT reveals fresh look for airport entrance; What Charlotte’s first MLS suitor says about latest bid; Duke Energy CEO among ‘Powerful’ execs – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ACT NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC Reminds Investors of an Ongoing Inquiry Regarding the Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for 133,200 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 17,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.05% invested in the company for 226,256 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 112,045 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $123.50’s average target is 5.97% above currents $116.54 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores had 14 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WMT in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12500 target in Monday, June 24 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10700 target in Friday, May 17 report. Citigroup reinitiated Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 23 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.