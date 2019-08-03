Verity Asset Management Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.11 Million; Bio (TECH) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Lowered Holding by $744,480 as Stock Price Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 24.73M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $206.02. About 78,060 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 110,813 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 88,885 shares. Victory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commerce Bank reported 4,660 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 12 West Management LP invested in 5.77% or 356,212 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.14% or 51,210 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,203 shares. Mondrian Inv Partners Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 23,546 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Mairs & Pwr has 1.15 million shares.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 821 shares to 2,343 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 1,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 6.36% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TECH’s profit will be $44.31 million for 44.02 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares to 66,479 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

