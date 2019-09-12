Verity Asset Management Cut Position in Southern Co (SO) as Stock Value Rose; Laffer Investments Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) Cut by $3.52 Billion

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 30,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 6,286 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $721.38M, down from 36,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $129.73. About 1.92M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 82.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 41,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 8,649 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421,000, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,561 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership reported 79,740 shares stake. Aureus Asset Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,211 shares. The California-based Investors has invested 0.88% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Capstone Invest Lc reported 25,028 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 6,500 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs holds 0.39% or 679,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 26,355 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 65,533 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Llc accumulated 80,395 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt owns 69,698 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv owns 11,579 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 89,899 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments unveils solderless robotics kit for university education – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Industries by 124 shares to 30,872 shares, valued at $1.64 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 75 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 23.00 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Counsel Inc invested in 0.04% or 23,037 shares. 400 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Rafferty Asset Management Lc stated it has 8,085 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. House Limited Com has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Albion Gru Ut accumulated 0.03% or 3,700 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd reported 6,478 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 4,811 shares. Mondrian Invest Prtn holds 920 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.02% or 8,353 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Leavell Invest Mngmt has invested 0.76% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 5,207 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie holds 0.05% or 1,920 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 5,533 shares. 15,938 are owned by Private Tru Na.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.64 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Water Resources Etf by 35,796 shares to 74,638 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 231,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power Sun Communities’s (NYSE:SUI) Share Price Gain of 171%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.