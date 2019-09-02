Verity Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.11 Million as Valuation Declined; Lazard Asset Management Raised Schlumberger Lt (SLB) Stake by $9.13 Million as Stock Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Lt (SLB) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 212,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 785,500 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.22M, up from 573,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Limited Co owns 32,755 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.25% or 29,372 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp has invested 1.9% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Miles Cap Inc holds 1.07% or 28,952 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi stated it has 89,515 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.6% or 9.25M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested in 0.84% or 142,077 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 2.11% or 355,190 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1.82% or 325,027 shares. The Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Partners Lc has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 144,300 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc owns 58,422 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Capital Advsr stated it has 2.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Grace & White Ny holds 11,998 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares to 50,062 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

