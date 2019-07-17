Verity Asset Management Boosted Southern Co (SO) Holding by $1.83 Million; Menta Capital Upped Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $532,800 as Share Price Rose

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 115.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,428 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 6,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.94. About 1.43M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 626,210 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Cap Inc reported 196,965 shares. Ohio-based Park National Corporation Oh has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hanson Mcclain reported 8,449 shares stake. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 320 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 1.56% or 2.00M shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.57 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 11,565 shares. Hodges Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,624 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Haverford Trust has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Shell Asset Management has 246,327 shares. Moreover, Arrow Corp has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of stock or 152,634 shares. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of stock.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 13,182 shares to 9,621 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 75,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,228 shares, and cut its stake in Schneider National Inc.

