Verity Asset Management Boosted Position in Southern Co (SO); Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) as Shares Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 3.33 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 4.27 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA NET REV. $596M, EST. $638.0M; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS MORE ASSET SALES COMING; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 179,209 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 41,479 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 9,739 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.16% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Sun Life Inc reported 0% stake. Oz Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 163,100 shares. Walleye Trading Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 29,844 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg invested in 0% or 11,588 shares. Amp Capital Limited invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 375,105 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Beach Point Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 5.17% or 814,892 shares in its portfolio. Ca reported 25,540 shares. Voya Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 231,133 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 196,710 shares to 389,810 shares, valued at $29.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.89 million for 21.70 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million worth of stock or 800,000 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.