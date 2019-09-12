Verity Asset Management Boosted Its Position in American Airlines Group Com (AAL) as Stock Price Declined; Catchmark Timber Trust Class A (CTT) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc Class A (CTT) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 131,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The institutional investor held 211,554 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 342,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 396,337 shares traded or 113.21% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK – JOHN RASOR, CO’S CURRENT COO, TO TRANSITION TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF NEWLY FORMED JV COMPANY, WHICH TO BE NAMED TEXMARK TIMBER TREASURY; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – FY RECURRING REVENUE 697.9 MLN EUROS VS 695.1 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL, ON BEHALF OF INSTITUTIONAL OWNERS OF PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 07/03/2018 – CTT 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME -5.6%, BIGGER DROP THAN GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – CTT DIVIDEND GOING FORWARD BASED ON A % OF ANNUAL NET INCOME; 02/05/2018 – CTT SAYS TRANSFORMATION PLAN IS SURPASSING INITIAL PROJECTIONS; 03/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY EBITDA EU81.1M; 07/03/2018 – PORTUGAL’S POSTAL SERVICE CTT CTT.LS – FY REPORTED NET PROFIT 27.3 MLN EUROS VS 62.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 6.26 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) by 38,754 shares to 437,924 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 22,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH).

More notable recent CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “In Separate Transactions, CatchMark Agrees to Acquire 18,063 acres of Prime Oregon Timberlands; Also Agrees to Sell 56,000-acre Southwest Region Portfolio, Retaining 370,000 Tons of Merchantable Inventory – PR Newswire” on August 22, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CatchMark Evaluates Potential Offer to Acquire Phaunos Timber Fund Ltd. in an All-Stock Transaction – PR Newswire” published on September 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lumber Approaches The Low – Buying CatchMark Timber Trust On The Dips Offers Exposure To The Price Of Wood – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The State Of REITs: October 2018 Edition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $40,769 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold CTT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 2.90M shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 170,987 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 22,974 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 102,660 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 28,630 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc owns 601,837 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 600 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 0% or 25,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 6,913 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 39,380 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 426,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 1.79M shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Blackrock Incorporated reported 3.77M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability has 292,758 shares. Barnett And invested in 74,168 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,750 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Co holds 11,896 shares. Goodhaven Ltd Llc holds 6.38% or 241,925 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 112,007 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,789 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 1.09M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Bb&T Secs Ltd Com accumulated 16,996 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mngmt Professionals has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Glendon Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Paradigm Cap New York accumulated 10,000 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. $65,844 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was made by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4.