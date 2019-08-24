Verity & Verity Stake in Aflac (AFL) Lowered as Share Price Rose; As Weibo (WB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.08 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 2.10 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 8,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 95,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 103,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13M shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “My Special Aflac Duck® Flocks to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center – GuruFocus.com” published on August 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 30,211 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 25,831 shares. Moreover, Ckw Gp has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1,210 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 8,741 were reported by Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.31% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Keating Inv Counselors Inc has 14,138 shares. Diversified has 6,725 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 1.31 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Covington Advsr holds 115,510 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 20,772 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hills Bancshares And Trust invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Washington Fincl Bank holds 3,098 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,085 shares to 75,304 shares, valued at $10.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 11.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Weibo Shares Jumped 15% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weibo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for WB – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QD, SINA, WB and ZS among notable tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation owns 25,470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.76M shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 65,923 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Natixis has 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 42,874 shares. Invesco holds 3.54M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 475,987 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 7,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset invested in 4,300 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 303,722 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc stated it has 589 shares. Moreover, Kenmare Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 1.16% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 15,002 shares.