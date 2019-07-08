Verity & Verity Increases Stake in Amgen (AMGN); As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Cut Stake by $2.41 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 19,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,677 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 25,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 4.55 million shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,854 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 21,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $182.24. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alethea Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3,000 shares. Bright Rock Limited holds 2.67% or 65,132 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 6,804 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 0.04% stake. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Texas Yale Capital holds 0.22% or 44,990 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 8,163 shares. Howard holds 0.21% or 12,343 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,621 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 46,164 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc holds 4.96 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Boston Prns holds 0.28% or 1.70 million shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 31,641 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.09 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 201,903 shares to 617,251 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PepsiCo Announces Senior Leadership Appointment – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate PepsiCo (PEP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers Inc reported 27,118 shares. Menora Mivtachim invested in 126,715 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co has 0.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 24,196 shares. Peoples Finance Ser reported 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). American Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 10,190 shares. Girard Partners has 1.52% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 42,835 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 88,102 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Notis invested in 1.1% or 11,957 shares. 2,946 are owned by Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. 39,796 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.12% or 2,342 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gideon Capital Advsr Inc reported 2,525 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd invested in 33,336 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 9,301 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.