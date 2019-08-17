Verity & Verity Boosted Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $616,827 as Share Value Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Alley Company Has Upped Holding

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 5,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 46,593 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 41,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 1,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 34,071 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 32,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Financial Bank Na owns 6,062 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 10,000 shares. Matthew 25 holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Snyder Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.19% or 17,190 shares. Cadinha And Communication Limited Liability Com holds 1.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 42,643 shares. Davis Capital Ltd stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Captrust Advsrs owns 24,086 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh accumulated 5,152 shares. Harvey Cap Management has invested 1.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ipswich Inv Mngmt holds 3,250 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Arrow holds 0.27% or 4,972 shares. Adirondack Tru Company has 534 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 0.92% or 236,186 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autonomous Vehicles News: 15 Things to Know About UPS Self-Driving Trucks – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Natl Bank has 869 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 0.09% or 45,811 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,561 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 13,202 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 3,158 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Linscomb & Williams Inc has 41,271 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Clark Capital Management Gru has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,011 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 6,103 shares. Sunbelt Secs owns 12,530 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 104,854 shares. Epoch Prns accumulated 962,380 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Patten Gp invested in 0.18% or 3,697 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares to 113,885 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).