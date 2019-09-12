Verity & Verity Has Boosted Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $3.75 Million as Share Value Declined; As Ingredion (INGR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Check Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.15 Million

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ingredion (INGR) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 14,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The hedge fund held 398,963 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.91M, down from 412,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ingredion for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 471,926 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 276.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 104,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 141,869 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 37,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 1.95 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consider Enbridge For Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 7 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 4,561 shares stake. Grace And White New York owns 124,665 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.02% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 23,801 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.72% or 28,147 shares in its portfolio. 875 were reported by Strs Ohio. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 1,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Com owns 3,097 shares. Moreover, British Columbia has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 19,420 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Indexiq Limited Liability Com reported 4,479 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co reported 15,418 shares. Moreover, Check Cap Ca has 1.69% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 398,963 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).