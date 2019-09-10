Verity & Verity Lowered Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $5.18 Million as Share Value Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Texas Yale Capital Increased Its Holding

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 48.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 123,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 131,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 255,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 23.22M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 140.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 23,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34B for 14.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,626 shares to 55,796 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,924 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 99,123 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 63,956 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 18,072 were reported by Winfield Associates. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 618,325 shares. Utah-based Alta Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 309,070 were reported by Piedmont Advsr Inc. Douglass Winthrop Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 398,900 shares. Fragasso Gp holds 72,669 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp De, a New York-based fund reported 533,589 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation accumulated 0.68% or 394,000 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,500 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.66% or 72,831 shares. Saturna Cap invested 1.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Management Inc has invested 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Clear Why Disney World’s “Star Wars” Land Is More Popular Than Disneyland – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.