Verity & Verity Boosted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake by $1.47 Million; As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $887,006

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 7,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 170,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 518,221 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 8,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,351 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 28,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $191.39. About 2.11M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.51M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 1,884 shares. Presima has 7.75% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 10,850 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Assetmark has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 112 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 90,614 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Van Eck owns 47,825 shares. Sei Co invested in 0.14% or 358,173 shares. Century invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 391,456 shares stake. 13,733 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invs. 17 were reported by Howe Rusling. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 0.03% or 9,751 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 31,993 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares to 93,765 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 262,619 shares. 6,613 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 184,973 shares. Cohen Steers owns 17,439 shares. Provident Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 55,552 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Atria Investments Lc holds 38,047 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, City Hldgs has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 954 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Llc accumulated 24,613 shares. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 2,500 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Incorporated reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Agf Invs accumulated 127,269 shares. Miller Management Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The New York-based Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,398 shares to 131,762 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,885 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

