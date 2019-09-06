Verity & Verity Trimmed Its Position in Aflac (AFL) by $422,700 as Market Value Rose; As Deluxe (DLX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Burns J W & Co Has Trimmed by $952,407 Its Position

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 8,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 95,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 103,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 1.88M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 170,878 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares to 32,366 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Deluxe Board of Directors Appoints Cheryl Mayberry McKissack as Chair – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.84 million for 7.05 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney holds 12,249 shares. The Michigan-based Jlb & Associates has invested 0.45% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 36,902 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 14,586 shares. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Lc has 0.03% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Bluemountain Capital Lc owns 19,087 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp holds 0% or 553 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Rbf Cap Ltd Company owns 10,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. James Inv Rech has invested 0.16% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Janney Montgomery Scott owns 12,543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 300 were reported by Strs Ohio. Dubuque Retail Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 875 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aflac Names Gerardo Monroy as SVP, Aflac US Innovation Strategy and Execution – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,967 shares to 81,387 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 8,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $770.31 million for 12.17 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Inc invested in 40,055 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 4,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,210 were reported by Ckw Fin. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.16% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) stated it has 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 3.35 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui. Rampart Management Co Limited Liability holds 6,903 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.1% or 110,246 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Albion Grp Ut has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hexavest accumulated 1.56 million shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.46% or 2.20 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc holds 0.05% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio.