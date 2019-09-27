Verity & Verity Has Trimmed Its Keycorp New (KEY) Holding by $658,223 as Shares Rose; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Royal Bank Of Canada Decreased Its Holding

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 38,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 199,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, down from 238,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 6.08M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 197,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 198,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 1.07M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Principal Finance Group Incorporated owns 1.63M shares. Tributary Limited Liability Co stated it has 36,400 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Communications Mi Adv invested 0.08% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Manhattan reported 15,410 shares stake. Daiwa Group owns 39,084 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Morgan Stanley reported 3.58M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Horizon Ltd Llc stated it has 224,969 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 388,150 shares. Whittier reported 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 14,258 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 165,896 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.69 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 15,930 shares to 33,085 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.91 million for 120.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.