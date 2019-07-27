Verity & Verity Upped Cummins (CMI) Position by $334,253; As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Horizon Investments Cut Position

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 2,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,144 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 26,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 673,091 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 82.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 11,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,268 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 13,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 15,893 shares to 45,654 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 24,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yd Etf (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. 423 shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M, worth $63,499.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares to 4,550 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,713 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).