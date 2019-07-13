Verity & Verity Upped Oneok New (OKE) Position by $370,185 as Stock Price Rose; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $340,000 as Valuation Declined

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 28,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 1.34 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 33.05M shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares to 4,550 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,033 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 150,453 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $155.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 857,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).