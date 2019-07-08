Verity & Verity Has Boosted Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stake; Argent Trust Company Has Cut Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holding

Verity & Verity Llc increased Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) stake by 12.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 3,967 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 36,031 shares with $2.98 million value, up from 32,064 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc now has $4.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 78,647 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103

Argent Trust Company decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) stake by 66.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 6,127 shares as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Argent Trust Company holds 3,120 shares with $236,000 value, down from 9,247 last quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada now has $115.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 166,835 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada 2Q Personal/Commercial Banking Net C$1.46B, Up 7%; 10/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 13/03/2018 – RBC Sees Risks Skewed to Downside for China’s GDP Growth (Video); 18/03/2018 – AUTOCANADA INC ACQ.TO : RBC RAISES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 29/05/2018 – RBC Wealth Management – U.S. launches new digital alternative investments platform; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EPS C$2.06; 02/04/2018 – RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF Below 50D-MA; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS ON CANADA’S REVIEW OF RISK-SHARING IN HOUSING

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44 billion for 11.82 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company increased Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,767 shares to 120,868 valued at $14.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc stake by 526 shares and now owns 1,506 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.64 million activity. $49,889 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares were sold by Bonomo Charles. 1,180 shares were sold by KELLY DENIS F, worth $96,973 on Friday, January 25. POLLI GREGORY sold $1.05M worth of stock. Armstrong Steve sold 5,293 shares worth $436,579.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 133,530 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability owns 233,135 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 0% or 7 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 9,647 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.21% or 7,750 shares. Jane Street Group accumulated 0% or 3,589 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 11 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Ltd has invested 0.14% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.02% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Lpl Fincl Llc accumulated 5,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwartz Inv Counsel has 286,600 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 21,276 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Verity & Verity Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 123,398 shares to 131,762 valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 8,454 shares and now owns 95,033 shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was reduced too.