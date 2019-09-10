Verity & Verity Position in Nasdaq (NDAQ) Has Decreased by $1.29 Million as Valuation Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Position

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 45.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 14,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 17,427 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 32,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $98.88. About 255,544 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 13/04/2018 – Nasdaq vice chairman: Here’s the ‘two-pronged policy approach’ the US needs to stay competitive; 25/04/2018 – Burcon Announces Delisting From Nasdaq Cap Market; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 22/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 15.58 Points (0.21%); 12/04/2018 – NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS CLAVISTER TO PAY A FINE CORRESPONDING TO SIX ANNUAL FEES; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 06/03/2018 – Provant Health Boosts Flu lmmunity for Employees Across the U.S; 19/03/2018 – Collegium Announces the Appointment of Shirley Kuhlmann as General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – Ray Kurzweil, Head of Engineering at Google LLC, uses ARHT Media’s Holographic Telepresence Technology; 07/05/2018 – AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD SAYS INTEND TO APPLY TO LIST ADSS ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL ‘

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership analyzed 263,261 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $67.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $253.45. About 914,735 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,838 shares to 106,400 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $190.82M for 20.43 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association reported 37,877 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 83,879 shares. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership reported 1.32% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research accumulated 4,742 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 51,819 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Capital Investors invested in 0.15% or 7.22M shares. Daiwa Sb Limited, Japan-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Penobscot owns 10,050 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 409,154 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability reported 15,509 shares stake. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 447 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp reported 189,979 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 17,414 shares.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 728,897 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $106.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 82,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).