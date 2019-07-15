Verity & Verity Has Lowered Its Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) by $395,928; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Holding by $728,020 as Stock Price Rose

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video)

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 8,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 1.34 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% or 278 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd owns 9,090 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 157,429 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.09% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 63,400 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 44,103 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 7,978 shares. D E Shaw & Com accumulated 515,802 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of The West invested in 4,670 shares. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,116 shares. Texas-based Beacon Group Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mufg Americas Holding has 1,052 shares. Bernzott Cap holds 1.85% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 160,485 shares. New York-based Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 5,609 shares to 28,981 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III. Todd Paul M also sold $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares. WOODS M TROY sold $4.36 million worth of stock or 47,812 shares. Watson Patricia A sold $787,471 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Investments Llc has 1.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charter Co has 2,656 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.39M shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd owns 659 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department reported 2,822 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Portland Advisors Limited owns 447 shares. Guild invested in 0.81% or 348 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 3,866 shares. First Amer Fincl Bank holds 9,003 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 194,545 shares. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 395 shares. First Manhattan Com invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,163 shares to 2,541 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,796 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).